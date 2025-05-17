Doncaster Ramblers- Hooton Roberts Ramble Thursday, 15th May 2025

Twenty of us met in the car park of the Earl of Strafford in Hooton Roberts on a cool Thursday morning. Thomas Wentworth, 1st Earl of Strafford (1593 – 1641), was an English statesman and a major figure in the period leading up to the English Civil War.

He served in Parliament and was a supporter of King Charles I. From 1632 to 1640 he was Lord Deputy of Ireland, where he established a strong authoritarian rule. Recalled to England, he became a leading advisor to the King, attempting to strengthen the royal position against Parliament. When Parliament condemned Lord Strafford to death, Charles reluctantly signed the death warrant and Strafford was executed. He was created 1st Baron Wentworth in 1628, 1st Viscount Wentworth in late 1628 or early 1629, and, finally, 1st Earl of Strafford in January 1640. During the briefing another plea was made for more members to lead walks as well as to consider joining the committee. We left the Earl and passed through the adjoining churchyard of the Church of St John the Baptist. The first Earl of Strafford's widow lived at the manor house and, when she died in 1688 at the age of 83, she was buried secretly by torch light in the chancel of the church. There is a memorial to her husband at Wentworth Woodhouse, where he was thought to have been buried. However, in 1895, when work was being carried out near the altar in St John's, three unknown skeletons were found, one appearing to be headless. They were thought to be the Earl, his wife and 16-year-old daughter, who had rickets, as one of the skeletons had signs of this disease.

We walked down the minor road and turned north at the bottom to gently climb, before descending to the track leading to Grange farm and then down again to the road leading into Old Denaby. After about half a mile we turned up into Denaby Wood, comomg out of the woods at Denaby Thicks, where we stopped for our refreshments in a playground. Suitably refreshed we continued up the hill to skirt Conisbrough, crossing the A630 and then walking along the old track known as Park Lane. Proposals are in hand to create a major solar farm on this land where, records show, in 1393 580 deer were killed in the great hunting forest of Conisbrough. After following Park Lane for about half a mile we turned right onto a crossfield path, significantly cracked through the lack of rain, which took us gently down to the hamlet of Firsby. On our left we noted the air shafts created when an underground pipe was installed to take water from the reservoir at Firsby to Doncaster. The reservoir is now a nature reserve. Leaving Firsby we gently climbed a crossfield path to Hooton Cliff before descending through a wood, with springs making the route very muddy in places, to Back Lane and thence into Hooton Roberts again, where many of us went into the Earl for food and drinks. Many thanks to Derek and Willow for ensuring that we didn't lose anybody! DG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

A toast to the Earl

