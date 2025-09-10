Doncaster Ramblers head to Fountains Abbey

Early arrivals at Fountains Abbey Visitor Centre on September 6 found the main car parks closed and signs directing us to the Park Run and the overflow car park. 12 of us negotiated these distractions to meet at the Visitor Centre on a mild, still and dry morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were soon in Studley Royal admiring the obelisk, St. Mary's Church, deer in the deer park and Studley Royal House.

We headed out of the park into gently rolling countryside of fields, woods and streams. Tucked away among some trees we found the Witch-of-the-Woods House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short detour took us to Braithwaite Hall standing in lawns with a pond and a Horse Chestnut with a supporting wall build into its hollow trunk. It was a short walk from there to Galphay where we had lunch on the village green and some visited the Galphay Inn.

Saturday line up

After lunch we set off through more rolling countryside (including a meadow dotted with the blue flowers of chicory) to the ruins of Aldfield Spa on the River Skell. It was known for its sulphurous waters, but we couldn't smell anything.

We followed the River Skell back to the Fountains Abbey Visitor Centre.

Thanks to Peter for leading this lovely walk and including so many interesting buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Braithwaite Hall

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.