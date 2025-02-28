Doncaster Ramblers – Haxey. Thursday 27th February 2025

Permission had been obtained from St Nicholas Church at Haxey for the group to use the Church Hall car park.

A steady procession of vehicles entering the car park were in evidence ready for our walk which today was going to Westwoodside and Haxey Turbary.

28 ramblers were present with the leader on this occasion.

It was a very bright morning and underfoot conditions were good.

Not quite a Teddy Bear's Picnic

The walk started by going through the churchyard before using steps to access Church Lane.

After a few yards we were walking along country footpaths. A good view of the countryside to our left was visible.

The occasional building was passed before arriving on the edge of Westwoodside. Here we made our way uphill using residential roads to the main road from Doncaster.

After crossing carefully we used a lane to get a little further uphill. The walk then turned right at the top and continued east for a few yards before using another path on the left to head north.

Ramblers waiting for the gathering warm

This gradually went downhill and gave us a marvellous view of the countryside ahead looking north.

Various paths and lanes were used to get to Haxey Turbary, passing Haslams Farm with its narrow gauge railway track and Haxey Carr with its few houses scattered about.

Haxey Turbary is a nature reserve and was the venue for our morning break.

The group used a circular path to see a little more of Haxey Turbary. We then retraced our steps to a road junction nearby where we had originated from but continued ahead on the lane towards Haxey.

After a brief stop for water we took a pleasant track on the left which meandered at a low level and allowed access to some steps by a bridge. We climbed the steps to emerge on a former railway line, now converted to a very pleasant walkway.

We headed south for a short distance before using a further flight of steps to leave the railway path and gain height in order to cross the former railway at an overbridge.

This was another point in the walk where there were good views. We carried on the same path which eventually emerged onto a road which would take us into Haxey and the Church Hall.

Thanks to Dianne and Nigel for back marking and to St Nicholas Church for allowing us to use the Church Hall car park and for opening the Church Hall.

David Horne 27/02.

