Doncaster Ramblers – Hade Edge Saturday, 31st May 2025

Ten walkers, including two from other groups, and a small pink plastic duck, (found at the start of the walk), set off from the Bowshaw Trout Inn, a traditional pub at Hade Edge south of Holmfirth.

Attached to the duck was a note from a child whose Mum has stage 4 breast cancer. The note asked the finder to take the duck on an adventure and then share a photo on Facebook.

The route followed paths leading to the Kirklees Way, a long-distance trail running through the Holme Valley. The walk went through the village of Hepworth, known for its picturesque stone cottages and proximity to the scenic Meal Hill, which offered a pleasant spot for a brief rest.

After the break, the path ascended to Hullock Bank, providing expansive views of the surrounding countryside. The highest point of the walk was reached at High Brow. Excellent visibility gave panoramic views of the Holme Valley with both the Victoria Tower and Emley Moor mast in the distance clearly visible.

Descending from High Brow, the path meandered through valleys and woodlands, leading to Cheese Gate Nab. Continuing through the hamlet of Barnside, the route followed Harden Clough, a scenic valley known for its natural beauty. The walk concluded back at the Bowshaw Trout Inn, completing this 10-mile circular route.

On the way the group carried out a bit of footpath maintenance, repairing a gate which had come off its hinges. The weather was mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine and a high of 23°C, making for a perfect walk.

Many thanks to Peter for leading this interesting and varied walk.

