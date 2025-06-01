Doncaster Ramblers – Hade Edge Saturday, 31st May 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ten walkers, including two from other groups, and a small pink plastic duck, (found at the start of the walk), set off from the Bowshaw Trout Inn, a traditional pub at Hade Edge south of Holmfirth.

Attached to the duck was a note from a child whose Mum has stage 4 breast cancer. The note asked the finder to take the duck on an adventure and then share a photo on Facebook.

The route followed paths leading to the Kirklees Way, a long-distance trail running through the Holme Valley. The walk went through the village of Hepworth, known for its picturesque stone cottages and proximity to the scenic Meal Hill, which offered a pleasant spot for a brief rest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the break, the path ascended to Hullock Bank, providing expansive views of the surrounding countryside. The highest point of the walk was reached at High Brow. Excellent visibility gave panoramic views of the Holme Valley with both the Victoria Tower and Emley Moor mast in the distance clearly visible.

What a motely crewWhat a motely crew
What a motely crew

Descending from High Brow, the path meandered through valleys and woodlands, leading to Cheese Gate Nab. Continuing through the hamlet of Barnside, the route followed Harden Clough, a scenic valley known for its natural beauty. The walk concluded back at the Bowshaw Trout Inn, completing this 10-mile circular route.

On the way the group carried out a bit of footpath maintenance, repairing a gate which had come off its hinges. The weather was mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine and a high of 23°C, making for a perfect walk.

Many thanks to Peter for leading this interesting and varied walk.

AMG

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
We hope hope hope this is a lucky duckyWe hope hope hope this is a lucky ducky
We hope hope hope this is a lucky ducky

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersFacebookTwitter
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice