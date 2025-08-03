Doncaster Ramblers go from Fairholmes to Alport Castle

Ten ramblers set off from Fairholmes on a ten-mile circular walk. The weather was perfect, warm and dry with excellent visibility. The route headed up towards Lockerbrook which in the early 20th century was one of the sites used during the construction of the Derwent and Howden Dams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The path then descended before following the River Ashop, winding through lush greenery and passed the remnants of old farmsteads. This river flows into Ladybower Reservoir, one of three large reservoirs in the Upper Derwent Valley all exhibiting very low water levels.

Continuing, the walk followed the River Alport, which leads towards Alport Castle. This area is notable for its dramatic landscape, a result of landslides that occurred thousands of years ago. The steep ascent to the ridge near Alport Castle was challenging but rewarding with expansive views over the valley below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The path along the ridge provided panoramic views of the surrounding moors and valleys including a view of the ridge between Mam Tor and Lose Hill. The final stretch descended to the Derwent Reservoir. This reservoir, completed in 1916, is famous for its role in the Dambusters training runs during World War II.

Some incredible views

The group returned to Fairholmes through woodland, following the shore of Ladybower Reservoir.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smiling faces and sun glasses all round

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.