Doncaster Ramblers – footpath maintenance update

The work session on Wednesday, 30 July saw the team displaying some of the new equipment purchased for them from the Doncaster Ramblers funds. This was the second session in the month from the Doncaster Ramblers footpath maintenance team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four Ramblers and Doncaster City Council Rights of Way Manager carried out work at several locations in the Doncaster area.

Again, the recent dry weather led to hard ground making the work arduous at times, with a total of 14.5-man hours spent on the tasks. The last work site was over half a mile for the nearest vehicle access point making it a difficult trek with all the kit and materials. A total of five-way marker posts were installed during this work session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footpaths worked on and the work carried out are summarised below.

It's never ending

Footpath Sprotbrough. A knocked over marker post was reset.

Footpath Wadworth 2. A new marker post was installed.

Footpath Stainton 2. Two new marker posts were installed.

Footpath Tickhill 4. A new marker post was installed

Thanks to all who turned up to contribute to a good morning’s work. Peter Smith.

If you would like to volunteer for the next maintenance session, contact Stuart Twell on 07970 541335, email [email protected], or contact Pete Smith on 07853 705306, email [email protected]. Stuart and Pete are always looking for extra pairs of hands.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New tools for old men

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our doncasterramblers.org.uk for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook facebook.com/doncasterramblers for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.