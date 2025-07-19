Doncaster Ramblers – footpath maintenance update
The recent rain did little to soften the ground and due to the difficult digging conditions, hard ground, the tasks took longer than expected with 12 manhours spent on the tasks.
Seven marker posts were installed; these had recently been identified by the footpath square checkers as needing replacing or adding to the footpath network. Some existing marker posts also had their signage improved.
Footpaths worked on and the work carried out are summarised below.
• Hatfield 10. Two marker posts installed, one near Thorne ring and the other along Hatfield Road.
• Thorne 6. One marker post installed at the junction with Lands’ End Road.
• Thorne 20. Two marker posts installed.
• Thorne 22. One marker post installed at the junction with Footpath Thorne 21.
• Thorne 23. One marker post installed
If you would like to volunteer for the next maintenance session contact:
Stuart Twell, mobile 07970 541335 or email [email protected].
Pete Smith, 07853 705306 or email [email protected]
Stuart and Pete are always looking for extra pairs of hands.