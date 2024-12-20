Doncaster Ramblers – Festive Cusworth Circular Tuesday 17th December 2024
This was a leisurely 10-mile ramble through Cusworth Village and around Sprotbrough Flash. Elevenses were taken next to the canal with Jackie and Catherine kindly providing further alcoholic drinks. After lunch we visited a local hostelry with the walk continuing downstream along the levee of the R. Don before joining the Trans Pennine Trail back to Cusworth.
Many thanks to all those who provided refreshments, to Neil for his excellent car parking skills and to Steve for back marking.
AMG
