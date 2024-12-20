Doncaster Ramblers – Festive Cusworth Circular Tuesday 17th December 2024

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST

Forty ramblers arrived early to partake in the festive refreshments (port, wine, mince pies, shortbread, chocolate biscuits) generously provided by members. A dry, mild day allowed the event to be held outside. They were joined by two more walkers and a dog en route.

This was a leisurely 10-mile ramble through Cusworth Village and around Sprotbrough Flash. Elevenses were taken next to the canal with Jackie and Catherine kindly providing further alcoholic drinks. After lunch we visited a local hostelry with the walk continuing downstream along the levee of the R. Don before joining the Trans Pennine Trail back to Cusworth.

Many thanks to all those who provided refreshments, to Neil for his excellent car parking skills and to Steve for back marking.

AMG

Along the TPTplaceholder image
Along the TPT

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

