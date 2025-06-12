Doncaster Ramblers– Fairburn Ings and Three Villages. Tuesday 10.06.2025.

Sixteen members of Doncaster Ramblers met in the car park of the RSPB Nature Reserve at Fairburn Ings. Fairburn Ings is a large wetland with lakes which is a sanctuary for many migrating bird species. Though the ground was originally low lying and subject to flooding from the nearby River Aire subsidence from historic coal mining led to the formation of large lakes which are protected from the River Aire by a high embankment created from mining waste.

After a safety briefing from our walk leader Phil a short walk along a road brought us to a footpath which took us to the pretty village of Ledston passing fields of wildflowers on route.

A footpath out of Ledston brought us to the A656 which follows the line of a Roman road which we followed for about 500m then it was off into fields again which this time contained abundant Poppies in flower.

We arrived at our coffee stop in the Memorial Ground and sports field at Kippax where we sat on benches overlooking the immaculate cricket pitch.

Refreshed we walked across the football pitch and through a housing estate to pick up the footpath to Ledston Luck where we again crossed the Roman road and then picking up the footpath which took us to our lunch stop in the lovely small village of Ledsham where we made use of the benches under a tree and by the road side.

Our lunch stop was opposite the Chequers Inn so it would have been remiss of us not to support the local hospitality industry.

Refueled we set of again in bright sunshine following the road through the village before turning onto a footpath which followed a dry limestone valley to the village of Fairburn.

A downhill section brought us to the RSPB nature reserve where we followed the footpath on the embankment between the River Aire and the large lake back to our start point at the RSPB visitors center.

Thanks to Phil for leading this lovely 10mile walk, to Stuart for back marking and everybody else for turning up. Stephen J Tomlinson

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.