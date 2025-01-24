Doncaster Ramblers Epworth & Low Burnham. Thursday 23rd January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

17 ramblers joined the leader for this leisurely ramble. We assembled at Belton Coffee House, located on the A161 between Belton and Epworth. The weather was cloudy with light rain forecast for mid morning. Underfoot conditions were generally good with little mud.

Following the leaders briefing we set off in a southerly direction towards Epworth. Soon we were in close proximity to a mill, with views over Epworth to the right. The track carried on to the A161.

We turned right here, past another mill now very tastefully converted to a private dwelling.

As we approached Epworth we crossed the road, walked past Epworth Garden Centre and made our way up some steps to St Andrews Church.

Here the leader said a few words about the church and of the Methodist movement which had its origins in Epworth with the Wesley brothers, Charles and John.

We then walked through the centre of Epworth. Epworth Old Rectory, the childhood home of the Wesley Brothers, was noted on the left before taking a path on the right heading towards Low Burnham.

We used this for quite a distance eventually arriving at Low Burnham. We took our morning break just before arriving at Low Burnham.

Suitably refreshed, we carried on through Low Burnham, crossing the A161 again before using a broad track to progress.

The next two miles or so were on field footpaths.

Our return route was through Epworth but on residential roads to the west of the town centre.

The mill we were in close proximity with earlier was visible in the distance as we made our way back.

Soon we met the point where we were on our outward route and from there it was just a short walk to the car park.

The rain did not appear until we were almost back at the car park where we arrived at 1240. Thanks to Rob for back marking.

David Horne 23/01.

