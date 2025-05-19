Doncaster Ramblers enjoy spectacular views on 10-mile walk

Seventeen ramblers, and one dog, gathered outside the Tourist Information Centre in Castleton for this 10-mile walk. The weather although chilly at first was perfect, sunny and dry becoming warmer as the day progressed.

As we entered Cave Dale we passed through the seaward edge of a former coral reef formed when Britain occupied a position nearer the equator. This limestone valley through the former reef was created by glacial meltwater. Frequent stops up Cave Dale made the going easier and allowed the group to see the back of Peveril Castle, one of England’s earliest Norman fortresses.

Elevenses was taken at Mam Nik picnic site. Exiting via the top of the picnic site meant that we were already a third of the way up Mam Tor, making our climb to the triangulation pillar at 517 meters a little easier. The remains of a Bronze Age hill fort are still visible near the summit. A good picture of the location of the former tropical sea, now occupied by the villages of Castleton and Hope could be seen.

The walk along the ridge, which separates the Dark Peak to the north and the White Peak to the south, gave us spectacular views over both the Edale and Hope valleys. It also gave a view of both the face of Mam Tor, known as the ‘Shivering mountain’ (the largest landslide in the UK) and the former road to Manchester whose repair has been abandoned due to the land beneath slowly moving downslope.

Who knows what drama took place here 60 million years ago?

This ridge walk between Mam Tor and Lose Hill is marked by gentle undulations and a steep climb up Back Tor. Lunch was taken on Lose Hill overlooking Hope and Castleton before descending the grassy slopes into Hope.

A leisurely walk along the riverside path, following the River Noe, took us back to Castleton providing a tranquil conclusion to the walk.

Thanks to Brian for back marking.

AMG

No sea to see, just a valley to explore for the Ramblers

