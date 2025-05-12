Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Holmfirth Folk festival
The group descended to Brownhill Reservoir, then proceeded to Holme and Digley Reservoir before reaching Holmfirth, where the annual Folk Festival was taking place.
Here the walkers were entertained by various performances, including Morris dancing, live music and a choir, all of which brought a lively atmosphere to the town. After enjoying the festivities, the return leg of the walk involved a steady climb back to Hade Edge. This route provided wonderful views of the area's natural landscapes and cultural heritage.
Many thanks to Martin for leading this walk and to George for back marking.
AMG
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
