Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Bert Ward Memorial Walk

George Herbert Bridges Ward ( 1876 - 1957 ) was a pioneer of rambling. In 1900 he helped found the Clarion Ramblers. 'Bert' and others were involved in mass trespasses over 'private' land well before the famous Kinder Scout Mass Trespass of 1932.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His passion for walking and work on establishing rights of access did in many respects contribute to the eventual passing of The Countryside and Rights of Way Act of 2000. He is commemorated at Ward's Piece on the top of Lose Hill in The Peak District and also by this walk from Holmesfield.

He lived in Holmesfield for the last 40 years of his life. The walk is about 12 miles long and fairly challenging. It follows the rolling countryside across fields, through small woods and over areas of moorland. It is mostly on goods paths but some parts are steep and can be tricky and slippery in wet conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen of us met in the car park behind The Angel public house. We were lucky with the weather. The threatened showers were not much more than drizzle and it was not so warm that we got uncomfortable. The scenery all the way around was superb and at times spectacular.

It's easy to see why Bert's heart is here

A nice coffee break spot was found just after 11 m and then our lunch break in the early afternoon was at The Longshaw Estate cafe/Fox House Pub. The final stretch took us across Totley Moor back to Holmesfield to finish a varied and interesting walk. Thanks to Dianne for leading. Martin for back marking and to Steve for the photos. CP

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.