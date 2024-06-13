Doncaster Ramblers - Clumber Park Circular
14 Ramblers met at the crossroads on Lime Tree Avenue to embark on this 17 mile epic that began and ended in Clumber Park. Along the way we got as far as Cresswell Crags to the west and Norton village to the south before returning very tiredly back to the start.
Fortunately the weather was kind to us. An early threat of rain and chilly conditions soon passed and it settled down to dry and at times pleasantly warm.
We were briefed by Catherine and Jaqui about the terrain (mostly flat) and risks (a couple of roads to cross and some roadside walking) and we were ready to go. Albeit a little apprehensively because of Catherine telling us how badly they had got lost on a previous recce of the walk.
At first we went north across Cottage and Burnt Oak plantations and then west on The Robin Hood Way via Drinking Pit Lane to the point where it leaves the woods at South Lodge.
We stopped here for coffee and bumped into a splinter group of Doncaster Ramblers who had chosen to recce a another (shorter) walk in the area. Across the fields to Cresswell for a short facilities stop and then south east to Norton and The Wellbeck Estate where we stopped for our lunchbreak outside one of the many attractive estate lodges.
On reaching the Budby/Worksop Road we we re-entered Clumber for the final leg home. Fair to say that by now we were becoming aware of how far we had already walked and how far we still had to go.
But fired up by the sugar content of the sweets that our leaders had dished along the way we were in good spirits and pressed cheerfully on. We eventually crossed the lake at Clumber Bridge and carried on right for the Clumber Courtyard and the car parks. We were tired but felt good at having gone the distance.
The walk had been lovely. The surroundings in Clumber, Cresswell and Wellbeck were green and quiet and took you away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.The company was good and as mentioned earlier it didn't rain. What more could you want . Thanks to Catherine and Jaqui for a great walk. CP
