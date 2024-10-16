Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight of us met at the green in Cawthorne. We were promised very little flat walking and passing Cannon Hall we went up and down through miles of beautiful rolling farmland and woodland.

It was only slightly marred by the clouds that occasionally brought us some drizzle, but when we stopped at Hoylandswaine for lunch, the sun came out. Leaving Hoylandswaine, we thought we'd spotted another group of ramblers having lunch, but they turned out to be dry stone wallers. The sun continued to shine on our return journey through more beautiful rolling countryside. We passed an information board about a mining disaster at Norcoft. Glimpses of the tower of All Saints Church told us we were nearly back at Cawthorne and we were going to beat the arrival of the forecast rain. Thanks to Peter for leading a lovely walk and introducing many of us to unexpected beauty in an area we thought we knew.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

