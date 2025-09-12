Doncaster Ramblers - Carers Walk white, Froggatt and Curbar Edges

Two members of Doncaster Ramblers and five carers boarded the mini bus outside Wards in Doncaster for our annual more strenuous walk which this year was a circular along White, Froggatt and Curbar Edges in the Derbyshire Dales. The weather forecast for the day was not good with rain and thunder and lighting predicted and when we left Doncaster it was raining quite heavily

however by the time the coach dropped us at the car park at the junction of Curbar and Baslow edges the rain had stopped. During the morning it remained dry, breezy and with dark threatening clouds but after lunch the sun came out, jackets were stripped off and it was a lovely afternoon. All in all, great walking weather.

Following a quick safety briefing a short climb took us onto White Edge where we had fantastic views of the Dark Peak countryside. We followed White Edge in a northerly direction for a couple of miles, passing the trig point on the way, before descending to the Grouse Inn where we going to have our lunch stop. Unfortunately, the pub was closed due the pump which supplies the pub water from a borehole having failed, so we wandered downhill to the Haywood car park in the National Trust Longshaw Estate and ate our sandwiches sat on the stones there. The Longshaw Estate is where this years BBC Spring watch was filmed. Refreshed, a short walk brought us to the stepping stones across a small stream (see photos) which we crossed without incident then it was a short steep uphill section onto Froggatt and Curbar Edges which we followed back to our start point getting fantastic views of the Derwent Valley, and Chatsworth House and the Emperor Fountain in the distance.

A total of 6 miles was walked and 725 feet climbed. Well done to all the carers who took part and thanks to Neil of Doncaster Ramblers for helping out and back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson