Doncaster Ramblers: Brodsworth Community Woodland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thursday 9th May, a very warm morning awaited the group of 27 walkers. The leader gave the usual briefing including the need to keep hydrated on such a warm morning.
We set off soon after 10am. The walk initially set off in a westerly direction taking a woodland path over a bridge with a small pond on each side. A short gradient then took us out of the woodland area. We used a footbridge over the busy A1 road then left for a short distance before turning right into Pickburn Lane. A footpath was utilised leading north from Pickburn Lane which we followed for quite some distance. We crossed a lane and carried on northwards. We were required to pause to allow a couple of horses to clear the path in front of us.
Before long we were at our mid morning break spot around 11am. Suitably refreshed we departed along a tree lined pathway, the trees providing some shade from the increasing warmth of the sun. A short walk along a narrow woodland path led us to a series of broad tracks, tree lined in some places, with an aroma of garlic filling the air. Another broad track with views of a wind turbine was used to return us to a point in the walk where we joined our outward route. We returned along Pickburn Lane and the footbridge over the A1. A more direct route was used through the Community Woodland to return us to the car park.
Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity
Also follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.