Doncaster Ramblers: Brodsworth Community Woodland

The park consists of broadleaf woodland, expansive meadows and wetland areas. There's a really nice mixture of habitats with great views of the surrounding countryside from the park's high points.

Thursday 9th May, a very warm morning awaited the group of 27 walkers. The leader gave the usual briefing including the need to keep hydrated on such a warm morning.

We set off soon after 10am. The walk initially set off in a westerly direction taking a woodland path over a bridge with a small pond on each side. A short gradient then took us out of the woodland area. We used a footbridge over the busy A1 road then left for a short distance before turning right into Pickburn Lane. A footpath was utilised leading north from Pickburn Lane which we followed for quite some distance. We crossed a lane and carried on northwards. We were required to pause to allow a couple of horses to clear the path in front of us.

Before long we were at our mid morning break spot around 11am. Suitably refreshed we departed along a tree lined pathway, the trees providing some shade from the increasing warmth of the sun. A short walk along a narrow woodland path led us to a series of broad tracks, tree lined in some places, with an aroma of garlic filling the air. Another broad track with views of a wind turbine was used to return us to a point in the walk where we joined our outward route. We returned along Pickburn Lane and the footbridge over the A1. A more direct route was used through the Community Woodland to return us to the car park.

If you go out to the woods today!

