Doncaster Ramblers – Ashford-in-the-Water, Monsal Head and Sheldon, Saturday March 22

Seven of us made the journey to Ashford-in-the-Water on a mild, cloudy, but dry morning. We were soon warmed by the walk uphill towards Monsal Head where we had a break and enjoyed the views over the famous viaduct. We crossed the viaduct negotiating fewer bikes than we often do there. One unusual vehicle was for two cyclists cycling side-by-side, allowing greater stability and shared effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We walked up the other side of the valley to enjoy more views of the valley, including the large weir. We dropped down briefly to the valley floor before beginning to walk up Deep Dale. From the top of Deep Dale we headed to Sheldon for lunch. The fire in the Cock and Pullet pub was surprisingly seductive for a mild day, but we tore ourselves away to head back to the Wye Valley. The way down was steep, down the Great Shacklow Steps provided by the Derbyshire Dales Ramblers Group more than 30 years. The walk back down the River Wye to Ashford was a gentle finish to a strenuous walk and the threatened showers had held off.

Thanks to Angela for the photos and video.

P.O.I.

Monsall Dale

The name Ashford derives from the Old English æsc and ford, and means a ford where ash trees grow. In 926, the village was known as Æscforda and in the Domesday Book of 1086 it was Aisseford. The addition of "in-the-Water" occurred in the late 17th century, and reflected the proximity of the village to meanders of the River Wye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Domesday Book, Ashford was described as one of the locations in the area where lead was refined.

In 1786, Ashford had mills for carving and polishing the local black marble. By 1848, it had 950 inhabitants

The village passed to the Cavendish family in the 16th century (from the Nevilles) and was finally sold off in the 1950s to pay death duties.

Can't wait to get started

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings