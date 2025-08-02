Doncaster Ramblers – around the northern part of Rossington

Twenty-seven Ramblers met up with walk leader Kathryn at Rossington P&R on Thursday, 31 July. We were pleased to welcome Nanette on her first walk with Ramblers, several others were on their second walk with the Thursday group. After bad weather reports through the early week we had a lovely warm day to walk.

We set off from the P&R at 10am and crossed easily the traffic on Bawtry Road with the help of the co-operative crossing light fairies and proceeded up Hayfield Lane to the new Y Lake which opened last week. After venturing in through the open gate we had a an impromptu look at the new outdoor water sports lake and a welcome question and answer session with Steve.

We then went along the public foot path near the Hayfield Pub and the followed the footpath next to the lakes where many anglers were enjoying their sport.

We continued to Hatchel Wood where we had a coffee stop were our stalwart friend and member Wendy joined us for a friendly chat.

Spot the wizard

From here we headed over Bawtry Road Through Manor Farm wood and saw the owl sculpture and onto Stayers Lane and Toad Holes Lane to Rossington.

We had a hunt in Atterby Woods for the various carvings. We went through the play park along the public footpath behind Millennium Wood then onto the Brick pond, where plenty of youngster where also fishing with the large pond having several colours of water lilies in full bloom.

We then headed back to the P&R and headed home.

A big thankyou to David H for back marking. Kahryn

All ready for the off into the magic woods

About Doncaster Ramblers

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website doncasterramblers.org.uk for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook facebook.com/doncasterramblers for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.