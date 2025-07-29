Doncaster Ramblers – along the edges

Sixteen ramblers, including a lady who was walking with us for the first time and seven-year-old twins, met at Haywood National Trust car park on Saturday, 26 July. Fortunately, the light rain at the start of the walk soon stopped and the rest of the walk was sunny and warm. Throughout the day we experienced a variety of scenery.

We walked along Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges where a number of highland cattle were grazing. Good visibility provided impressive views of the surrounding countryside across Curbar towards Chatsworth.

Descending down to Curbar for lunch we saw the ‘Round House’. In the Civil War prisoners were held in this lockup prior to being taken to Sheffield gaol. We also passed two Pinfolds. Stray sheep and cattle were rounded up by the Pinder and kept in the Pinfold, a purpose-built enclosure for stray animals. Their owner had to pay a fine to release them.

After lunch we followed the River Derwent upstream to Froggatt Bridge passing through woodland. The final leg of the walk involved a steep climb back up to Froggatt Edge, where the panoramic views provided a rewarding end to the journey.

Some tricky terrain but everyone made it

Thanks to Peter and Diane for back marking.

