Doncaster Ramblers – along the edges
We walked along Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges where a number of highland cattle were grazing. Good visibility provided impressive views of the surrounding countryside across Curbar towards Chatsworth.
Descending down to Curbar for lunch we saw the ‘Round House’. In the Civil War prisoners were held in this lockup prior to being taken to Sheffield gaol. We also passed two Pinfolds. Stray sheep and cattle were rounded up by the Pinder and kept in the Pinfold, a purpose-built enclosure for stray animals. Their owner had to pay a fine to release them.
After lunch we followed the River Derwent upstream to Froggatt Bridge passing through woodland. The final leg of the walk involved a steep climb back up to Froggatt Edge, where the panoramic views provided a rewarding end to the journey.
Thanks to Peter and Diane for back marking.
