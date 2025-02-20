Doncaster Rambler Kirk Bramwith Snowdrop Walk. Tuesday 18th Feb 2025
After a short briefing and a warm welcome to Franks new teeth (see photos) we were off along the flood banks of the River Don to our coffee stop at St. Mary’s Church, Kirk Bramwith where our walk leader had arranged for coffee and cake to be available for purchase. This is a lovely little church full of interesting features which are summarised at the bottom of this report.
Refueled by an exceptional homemade chocolate cake a short road walk brought us to Top Lane Bridge at Braitwaite, we then followed the towpath of the New Junction Canal for some distance to Sykehouse Lock and Bridge.
Whilst walking along the canal we were passed by a commercial vessel carrying fuel which I was advised can be seen weekly travelling through Sprotborough on the River Don, a great way to get traffic of the roads. Leaving the lock behind us it was across wet fields to our lunch stop at The George, Sykehouse.
Refreshed we retraced our steps to Sykehouse Lock then followed a very wet and muddy bridleway for some distance to New House Farm and the road beyond. It was then back into drier fields until we reached the road which took us back to our start point in Fishlake.
Thanks to Gareth for leading this walk which was just over 11 miles, to Neil for backmarking and not least to the lady at St Mary’s who opened the church for us and provided excellent refreshments. Stephen J Tomlinson
Historical information St Mary’s church, Kirk Bramwith. Although likely to be on the site of an earlier church St Mary's was started in 1120.
It remains an original Norman church. The tower was constructed in the late 13th/early 14th century.
Its single bell was made in York in 1350 and is believed to be the oldest bell in the Diocese of Sheffield. The main doorway is Norman and the original font is believed to be Saxon.
The church has several fine stained-glass windows, one dedicated to George III and Queen Anne and installed in gratitude for the victories in North Africa during the 1939-45 world war.
The church furniture, most of which was made by the internationally famous craftsman Robert Thompson of Kilburn, North Yorkshire.
His work includes the pulpit, lectern, hymn boards, main door and all the pews. His trademark mouse can be found around the church, and visitors can search for all twenty-seven.
