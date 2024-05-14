Doncaster Mind hosts free Tai Chi event at Lakeside for Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Mind, a small mental health charity in Doncaster, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a FREE Tai Chi event at Lakeside to mark Mental Health Awareness Week on the16th May.

Did you know that every year, 1 in 4 people experience mental health difficulties? Many people feel overwhelmed, hopeless and need support. The good news is studies have shown that practicing mindfulness can help manage some common mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and stress.

The aim of this Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 13th to 19th May, is to promote the importance of moving and mental well-being. Doncaster Mind recognises the significance of this week and is hosting a FREE gentle mindfulness Tai Chi session at Lakeside this Thursday to support the Doncaster community.

The event will take place on Thursday, the 16th of May from 12pm at Lakeside Amphitheatre Lakeside, Stadium Way, Doncaster, DN4 5JW. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a gentle Tai Chi session known for its calming and stress-relieving benefits at lunchtime. Tai Chi has been shown to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and improve overall mental well-being.

"We are really excited to offer this free Tai Chi event as part of Mental Health Awareness Week," said Laura Arthur, the CEO at Doncaster Mind. "It's essential to take care of our mental health, and activities like Tai Chi can be incredibly beneficial. We invite everyone to join us at Lakeside for a relaxing session and to learn more about the support available through Doncaster Mind."

The event is open to all members of the community, and no prior experience with Tai Chi is necessary. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring their lunch and water.