Doncaster Festival of Light 2025 Welcomes Refik Anadol

And now, it’s Doncaster’s turn.

From 14–23rd November 2025, the doors of the Minster Church of St George will open to Machine Hallucinations: Large Nature Model — an opportunity to step into an extraordinary world where art, nature, and technology come together.

Anadol has used millions of images from organisations like the Smithsonian and National Geographic to create three incredible artworks:

Coral – an ocean alive with colour, inspired by fragile reefs.

Flora – a digital garden celebrating the beauty of plant life.

Fauna – a dazzling portrait of animals from across the globe.

Organised by Right Up Our Street and their Community Festival Steering Group, they strive to push boundaries and deliver a unique high quality event that all of Doncaster can all be proud of. The Festival is about audiences connecting to joy, embracing experiences and participatory moments. Culture belongs to everyone.

If you live in Doncaster, it’s free but you still have to book a ticket. For Adult visitors from outside of Doncaster, tickets are just £5, with all donations helping run our, charity led events.

Event Details

Dates: 14–23 November 2025

Venue: Minster Church of St George, Doncaster

Daily half an hour slots, with dedicated access slots with lower capacity.

Tickets: Free for Doncaster residents | £5 for Adult non-residents [BOOK HERE]

1 . Contributed Refik Anadol Visual - Machine Hallucinations : Large Nature Model Series Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Refik Anadol - Machine Hallucinations : Large Nature Model Series Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Refik Anadol - Machine Hallucinations : Large Nature Model Series Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Refik Anadol - Machine Hallucinations : Large Nature Model Series Photo: Submitted Photo Sales