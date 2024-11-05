Doncaster Festival of Light 2024: A Free Celebration of Community and Creativity with Right Up Our Street

Right Up Our Street’s 6th Doncaster Festival of Light is set to illuminate the Minster Church of St George from November 15th to November 24th, 2024.

Open nightly from 5pm to 9 pm, this vibrant and free cultural celebration promises an experience filled with joy, connection, and creativity, bringing together the diverse community of Doncaster.

This year, Right Up Our Street are proud to feature a bespoke installation by renowned artist Morag Myerscough, titled ‘Love & Unity’. Myerscough’s recent projects include “Dancing in the Sky” for Coachella and “Love Letters” for the Paris Olympic & Paralympic Games.

In an exciting addition to this year’s festival, Doya Beardmore, known artistically as Skinny Pelembe, is composing a captivating soundscape to accompany Myerscough’s artwork.

Photography of Morag Myerscough by Tatty Devine

“The Doncaster Festival of Light is about celebrating the community of Doncaster. We strive to ensure that everyone feels included in this celebration, and I can’t wait to see how Morag’s installation resonates with our audience.” – Sally Lockey, Director of Right Up Our Street

In keeping with the festival's commitment to community involvement, Right Up Our Street collaborates closely with the Festival Steering Group, ensuring that the programming reflects the needs and creativity of the people of Doncaster.

“Upon entering the minster, I was immediately struck by the vast scale of the space and the ethereal light streaming through the exquisite stained-glass windows. My gaze was drawn to the needlepoint prayer kneelers, each a testament to the individual stories and collective spirit of the parishioners who had crafted them. These kneelers, as a long-standing community project, embody love and care, contributing to the Minster’s enduring legacy.” – Morag Myerscough, Doncaster Festival of Light 2024 Artist

Additionally, there will be free family activities and neon face painting inside the minster throughout the festival.

Photograph of Artist Doya Beardmore (Skinny Pelembe) by Sophie Jouvenaar.

The Doncaster Festival of Light is a free ticketed event. Tickets can be booked in half-hour slots to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees. To reserve your free tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street.

Please note quieter slots are available specifically for members of our community with access needs and BSL Interpretation is available on Friday 15th November until 8pm and the following Saturday the 23rd of November for all slots.

Right Up Our Street would like to extend thanks to the Doncaster Minster for once again hosting this event, and to their funders, Arts Council England, alongside support from Doncaster City Council, for making this festival possible.

This year’s festival is kindly sponsored by Doncaster Culture Leisure Trust, The Twisted Broom, Dickinson Wood, Enigma Rooms, Viking Axe and Throwing Oche Club in Doncaster.

Love & Unity Graphic by Morag Myerscough

Join Right Up Our Street this November in celebrating creativity and the Community of Doncaster!

Event Details:

What: Doncaster Festival of Light 2024

Where: Minster Church of St George

Dancing in the Sky at Coachella by Morag Myerscough - Photograph by Photographer Lance Gerber

When: November 15th to November 24th, 2024

Time: 5 PM to 9 PM each evening