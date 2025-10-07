Doncaster Dome unwraps a festive line-up of entertainment

Doncaster Dome is preparing to deliver a December packed with entertainment, offering something for everyone this festive season.

On Thursday 11 December, Sheffield rock band While She Sleeps will take the stage for a full-standing concert. Known for their Slipknot-style sound and dedicated fanbase, the band’s appearance at the Dome is anticipated to be a major draw for South Yorkshire audiences.

The following night, Friday 12 December, darts fans can look forward to a special event which will see four legends of the sport take to the stage for an evening packed with excitement, drama, and world-class arrows. The line-up features Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis, Steve “The Bronzed Adonis” Beaton, Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock and Mervyn King. The legends will also play against people from the crowd.

On Saturday 13 December, Caged Steel returns with its signature MMA spectacle, this time with a festive twist. The event promises high-energy bouts and a thrilling atmosphere to round off the weekend.

Throughout December, visitors can also enjoy the UK’s only split-level ice rink, offering a unique skating experience perfect for families and festive outings.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, said the venue’s December programme is designed to offer variety and excitement: “Whether you're into rock music, darts or MMA, we’ve got something for everyone. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season

“We are also hosting Country Christmas, a Wild West-themed party night featuring a Tennessee-style country band and Tex-Mex food trucks which sold out in record time but do not worry, keep your eyes peeled for future country themed concerts coming soon!”

For further information or to book tickets, visit http://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/destination-december