Doncaster Dome to host a Country Christmas hoedown this December
The event promises an evening of festive fun with a country twist, combining the spirit of Christmas with the energy of a Texan hoedown. Guests are encouraged to don their best cowboy boots and hats and gather friends, family or colleagues for a night of music, food and celebration.
Entertainment will be provided by the 21st-century Tennessee country band, delivering contemporary artists and hits. They will pay homage to the genre’s biggest stars, with a night of incredible tunes, in a trailblazing, non-stop modern country extravaganza.
Guests will enjoy Tex-Mex food from on-site trucks, included in the ticket price.
The Dome will be transformed into a festive frontier, offering a unique and memorable way to round off the year.
Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, said: “We’re excited to launch Country Christmas as our big party night for 2025. It’s a fresh and fun way to celebrate the season, and we’re confident it will be a night to remember.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming 21st-century Tennessee back to the Dome following their sell out show in 2024. They are the ultimate must see modern day country band.”
Tickets are priced at £45 per person and are on sale now.
For further information or to book tickets, visit http://www.dclt.co.uk