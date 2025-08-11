Doncaster Dome to host a Country Christmas hoedown this December

By Charlotte Taylor
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
Doncaster Dome is set to bring a touch of the Wild West to South Yorkshire this festive season with a brand-new themed party night, Country Christmas, taking place on Saturday 6 December 2025.

The event promises an evening of festive fun with a country twist, combining the spirit of Christmas with the energy of a Texan hoedown. Guests are encouraged to don their best cowboy boots and hats and gather friends, family or colleagues for a night of music, food and celebration.

Entertainment will be provided by the 21st-century Tennessee country band, delivering contemporary artists and hits. They will pay homage to the genre’s biggest stars, with a night of incredible tunes, in a trailblazing, non-stop modern country extravaganza.

Guests will enjoy Tex-Mex food from on-site trucks, included in the ticket price.

Country Christmasplaceholder image
Country Christmas

The Dome will be transformed into a festive frontier, offering a unique and memorable way to round off the year.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, said: “We’re excited to launch Country Christmas as our big party night for 2025. It’s a fresh and fun way to celebrate the season, and we’re confident it will be a night to remember.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming 21st-century Tennessee back to the Dome following their sell out show in 2024. They are the ultimate must see modern day country band.”

Tickets are priced at £45 per person and are on sale now.

For further information or to book tickets, visit http://www.dclt.co.uk

