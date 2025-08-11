Doncaster Dome to host a Country Christmas hoedown this December

Doncaster Dome is set to bring a touch of the Wild West to South Yorkshire this festive season with a brand-new themed party night, Country Christmas, taking place on Saturday 6 December 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event promises an evening of festive fun with a country twist, combining the spirit of Christmas with the energy of a Texan hoedown. Guests are encouraged to don their best cowboy boots and hats and gather friends, family or colleagues for a night of music, food and celebration.

Entertainment will be provided by the 21st-century Tennessee country band, delivering contemporary artists and hits. They will pay homage to the genre’s biggest stars, with a night of incredible tunes, in a trailblazing, non-stop modern country extravaganza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will enjoy Tex-Mex food from on-site trucks, included in the ticket price.

Country Christmas

The Dome will be transformed into a festive frontier, offering a unique and memorable way to round off the year.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, said: “We’re excited to launch Country Christmas as our big party night for 2025. It’s a fresh and fun way to celebrate the season, and we’re confident it will be a night to remember.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming 21st-century Tennessee back to the Dome following their sell out show in 2024. They are the ultimate must see modern day country band.”

Tickets are priced at £45 per person and are on sale now.

For further information or to book tickets, visit http://www.dclt.co.uk