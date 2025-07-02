Doncaster artist draws on her grandmothers, her mother's and her own experience for exhibition

Many were the infants of women invited to Britain to work for the NHS who arrived on Windrush. My grandmother, Philomena was sent to a Red cross mother and baby institution in London which was on a ‘secret government list’ she was told to call herself ‘Mrs’ and given a brass ring to wear to receive hospital treatment. They were both then deported directly into a notorious Irish institution where they were incarcerated for two years. High infant mortality rates in the institutions meant mum was lucky to survive. From there she was taken without consent for adoption, Philomena was forced to stay without her daughter Maria, until her two-year term as a ‘first offender’ was up.

Irish legislation was only introduced in 2022 to allow adopted people access to their own original birth certificates. Mum never knew she was born in England until she was 43, the year she met her birth family. Philomena who tried to get her back, had sadly passed on by then, after decades of inaction from Irish authorities. She had kept a photograph of them together, which was given to Mum.

I contacted and worked with Journalists leading to the BBC (Chris Page) and ITV (Sarah Corker) publishing and broadcasting special reports into what happened to my mum, and others. I will continue to ensure this history is not forgotten. The British State, unlike Ireland, Australia and many other countries has yet to apologise for the historic treatment of unmarried mothers. My mum waned that apology.

‘Rendition’ confronts the grief, trauma and continued unknowns that affected people are left with and provides opportunities for action. How grief and trauma fuel uncompromising survival, and social justice is less often seen.

I aim to tour ‘Rendition’ in the UK and Ireland. If you have been affected by historic adoption practices and would like to talk to me, please get in touch. I am exploring ways to record oral histories from exhibition for visitors who may wish to share; local and National practice on these issues cannot forgotten.

Rendition will appear first at Artbomb 60 Hallgate Doncaster DN13PB from 10th July to 9th August. If you'd like to host/support or record your experience Contact Fiona Cahill [email protected] By Fiona Cahill

