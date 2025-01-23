Debbie Moss – author talk & book launch for 'Angel's Teeth'
Set in the Nazi ghetto of Terezin, this powerful story introduces young readers to a lesser-known chapter of Holocaust history. Of the 15,000 children who passed through Terezin, only 100 survived. 'Angel’s Teeth' follows Ruth and her family as they endure unimaginable challenges, ultimately surviving against all odds.
Debbie previously hosted our 2023 White Rose event, which explored Holocaust Survivor testimony through modern poetry. We’re thrilled to support her again with this important new book launch.
This talk is suitable for children aged 9+
Location: National Holocaust Centre & Museum Acre Edge Road,Laxton, Newark,Nottinghamshire, NG22 0PA.