Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Bawtry

The RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham Branch will be hosting their One Fun Dayon June 14 from 11am until 4pm and a host of events have been lined up for the day.

There will be a great british bark off dog show, live music, outdoor games and rides for the children, craft and pet stalls and much much more.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The branch will be holding an event from 11am until 4pm at Black Firs Farm, Great North Road, Bawtry, DN10 6DE.

One Fun Day

They will be hosting a fabulous, family friendly fun day full of entertainment to help raise vital funds for their work.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event atBawtry is one to remember

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event.

“We have so many fun things lined up for the day including the Great British Bark Off Dog Show – and yes, it’s going to be pawsome.

“The show will take place on the main stage, with live music and a feel-good festival vibe throughout the day. Entry is just £2 per pooch, per category. We’ll be signing up doggy contestants between 11am and 12pm on the day.

“We know the day will be one to remember and we are looking forward to local people and their dogs joining us in our celebrations.

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our care.

“It’s amazing really how far the charity has come since 1824 - when founding members determined to change animals’ lives, created the then SPCA and sparked an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch Facebook page for more information.

Entry: is £3 Adults | £1 Children | Dogs go free!

The One Fun Day will be held at Saturday 14th June | 11am – 4pm at Black Firs Farm, Great North Road, Bawtry, DN10 6DE.