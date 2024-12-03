Come and savour an action-packed Christmas at Doncaster Dome!

An exciting Christmas awaits visitors on the ice at Doncaster Dome this year, with an action-packed festive programme for all ages and abilities.

The Dome is home to IceCaps, the only split-level ice rink in the UK, offering skaters a unique and fun skating experience, and there are a host of fun activities taking place to keep young people busy.

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December and Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December, guests can pay a visit to Santa in his magical grotto at the Ice Caps and receive a special Christmas gift.

Make sure you book your session in the 2pm-3pm slot and the rest of the session will be skating on the Christmas-themed 2-tier ice rink. Infant price (under 3) is £8.75 (includes a visit to Santa, present and skating), Junior price (age 3-15) is £10.75 (includes a visit to Santa, present and skating), adult price is £9 (skating only) and £3 for spectators, including a seasonal hot drink from the Ice Café.

Over the same two weekends, the Playzone also gets in on the action with a special Breakfast with Santa event. Families can enjoy a buffet breakfast and receive a special Christmas gift from Santa and have lots of festive fun in the Christmas-themed soft play adventure.

They are suitable for toddlers and young children up to age of 10 years old. Sessions run from 9am-10.30am and 11.30am-1pm at £10 per child and £5 an adult.

The Great elf skating disco party on Saturday 21 December sees a festive-themed disco, with Christmas hits and decorations and a free elf hat! Session times are 10am-11.30am, 12noon- 1.30pm and 2pm-3pm. Book online for the best prices.

But whatever you do, don’t miss the popular Christmas Eve Santa skating disco party on 24 December! A festive-themed disco, with Christmas hits and decorations and a free Christmas hat. Session times are 10am-11.30am, 12noon-1.30pm and 2pm-3pm with infant price at £3, Junior price at £5.75, Adult price at £9 and spectator price at £3 (includes a hot drink).

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “Christmas at the Dome is always a great occasion and while our Lagoons swimming area is closed this year for an exciting refurbishment, there are so many other fun-filled festive options for families to enjoy, including wheelchair accessible sessions.

“Our ice parties are so popular and loved by our customers who come back year after year so we can’t wait to get the party underway this Christmas and for as many people as possible to join us!”

The Cycle Track, at the Dome, will also be lit up on Monday 23 December with the Glow ride event between 5pm-7pm and only £3 per person. Suitable for all the family with a range of balance, junior, accessible and adult bikes and glow sticks are included.

The Dome will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and will close early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.