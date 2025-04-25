Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mike Hall and Adam Howells from Classic Clapton the World's No1 Eric Clapton Tribute Band will perform a rare acoustic concert at The Lamproom Theatre, Westgate, Barnsley on Thursday 8 May 2025. They will be on stage at 7.30pm and will perform 2 x 60 minute sets. Tickets priced £18 are available from the box office - Tel: 01226 200075 or visit www.barnsleylamproom.com This will be their third visit to The Lamproom Theatre. The full band performed a sold out electric show there in March 2022. Fans are therefore advised to book early.

They were formed in 1985 in Newcastle upon Tyne long before the term “tribute band” was invented. In 2025 they celebrate their 40th anniversary. In guitar/vocalist Mike Hall, the band possesses a front man who not only looks like Eric, he sings and plays guitar like him too! In 1999, Mike won a national look-alike competition held at Madam Tussauds, London. Mike has met Slowhand twice, and even received a message of encouragement from the guitar maestro (written on a Concorde menu). In 2001 the band were honoured to perform at Eric Clapton's Fan Club Convention in London.

TYNE TEES TELEVISION were so impressed that they made a programme about them, called 'COVER THEIR TRACKS'. It was shown in 2000 and received rave reviews, leading to national recognition.

Since then, they have continued to perform throughout the UK including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London and a triumphant appearance on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2002. They have performed numerous concerts in Europe including Spain, Estonia,Holland & France. In 2009 they appeared for the first time in Mumbai. They were invited back for 3 more concerts in India in 2016. This included performing in front of 3500 people in Mumbai. In 2017 they also appeared in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

CLASSIC CLAPTON unplugged at Lamproom Theatre Barnsley

In the past 40 years CLASSIC CLAPTON has become something of a rock institution. The full band performed its final CLASSIC CLAPTON tribute concert at Sage Gateshead inDecember 2023. However, Mike intends to continue with acoustic shows from now on.

For this unplugged concert, Mike & Adam will both sing & play acoustic guitar. Their show is based around Slowhand's multi-million selling album ''Eric Clapton / unplugged'' - Eric's best-selling album ever, winning numerous Grammies and being responsible for his resurgence as a world superstar in the 90's.

CLASSIC CLAPTON unplugged will include many of the best tracks from Eric's unplugged album, including Tears in Heaven, Before You Accuse Me, Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out, Running on Faith, Alberta, Old Love and of course Layla. The concert will also feature new acoustic versions of other Clapton Classics such as Wonderful Tonight, Lay Down Sally, Promises, Change the World and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

The whole of Clapton's illustrious career will be covered including Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Yardbirds, Derek & The Dominos and the solo years.

TWO HOURS OF CLASSIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED

CLASSIC CLAPTON have released three albums. Firstly “THE MUSIC OF ERIC CLAPTON” contains brilliant cover-versions of 17 Clapton Classics. Their second album is a live double CD ''CLASSIC CLAPTON Unplugged'' recorded at Belfast Waterfront Hall. In 2005 they released their third album “CLASSIC CREAM” – featuring 20 songs by the sixties supergroup. All three albums will be available for purchase at The Lamproom Theatre.

Eric Clapton has been a major international star since the mid 1960's, when he revolutionised electric guitar playing, with his virtuoso performances in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. He has won an incredible 19 Grammies and is the only triple inductee into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of The Yardbirds, Cream and as a solo artist).

Eric will reach the milestone age of 80 on 30 March 2025. His recent tours unfortunately have visited only a limited number of large UK arenas. It is unlikely that he would ever undertake an Unplugged Tour. If fans want to hear all of his hits played live & unplugged in more intimate surroundings, they should attend a CLASSIC CLAPTON Unplugged concert.

Please visit our web-site:- www.classic-clapton.com

https://barnsleylamproom.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173657460