Celebrate the Empress Ballroom's second anniversary with top Adele tribute

The Empress Building proudly announces a spectacular event to commemorate the second anniversary of the grand reopening of the Empress Ballroom. On Saturday, July 6, 2024, music lovers are invited to experience the enchanting "Adele Echoes of Elegance" concert, featuring the UK's premier Adele tribute artist, Stevie Harris.

Stevie Harris will bring the iconic hits of Adele to life with breathtaking performances of beloved songs such as "Hello," "Someone Like You," and "Rolling in the Deep." Attendees will be immersed in a mesmerising evening, enhanced by state-of-the-art surround sound and a dazzling laser light show.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shares her excitement: "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with such a phenomenal event. Stevie Harris's tribute to Adele promises to be a night of unforgettable music and magic. We can't wait to welcome guests to our historic ballroom for this special occasion."

Stevie Harris adds, "Performing Adele's music in such a beautiful venue is a dream come true. The Empress Ballroom's ambiance perfectly complements the elegance and emotion of Adele's songs. I am honored to be part of this celebration and look forward to sharing this experience with everyone."

Adele Echoes of Elegance Concert

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Venue: Empress Ballroom, Empress Building, Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, S64 9JB

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Concert Start: 8:00 PM

Tickets are limited and selling fast. The first 80 tickets are free, so early booking is essential to secure your spot. Early arrival is recommended to secure the best seats and fully enjoy the evening's agenda, which includes a resident DJ, prize announcements, and a photo memorabilia opportunity.

Ticket Prices:

Adult Entry: £8.99

Under 18s: £4.99

Table of 10 Special: £79.99 (saving £10)

For ticket reservations and party bookings, visit Empress Building or call 01709 803974.