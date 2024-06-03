Celebrate the Empress Ballroom's second anniversary with top Adele tribute
Stevie Harris will bring the iconic hits of Adele to life with breathtaking performances of beloved songs such as "Hello," "Someone Like You," and "Rolling in the Deep." Attendees will be immersed in a mesmerising evening, enhanced by state-of-the-art surround sound and a dazzling laser light show.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shares her excitement: "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with such a phenomenal event. Stevie Harris's tribute to Adele promises to be a night of unforgettable music and magic. We can't wait to welcome guests to our historic ballroom for this special occasion."
Stevie Harris adds, "Performing Adele's music in such a beautiful venue is a dream come true. The Empress Ballroom's ambiance perfectly complements the elegance and emotion of Adele's songs. I am honored to be part of this celebration and look forward to sharing this experience with everyone."
Event Details:
-
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
-
Venue: Empress Ballroom, Empress Building, Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, S64 9JB
-
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
-
Concert Start: 8:00 PM
Tickets are limited and selling fast. The first 80 tickets are free, so early booking is essential to secure your spot. Early arrival is recommended to secure the best seats and fully enjoy the evening's agenda, which includes a resident DJ, prize announcements, and a photo memorabilia opportunity.
Ticket Prices:
-
Adult Entry: £8.99
-
Under 18s: £4.99
-
Table of 10 Special: £79.99 (saving £10)
For ticket reservations and party bookings, visit Empress Building or call 01709 803974.
Join us for a night of elegance, music, and celebration at the Empress Ballroom's "Adele Echoes of Elegance" concert. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!