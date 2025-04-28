Carers walk Broadsworth Hall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leaving the Hall the four of us walked along the Hall access road and through fields to Pickburn village. After a short distance walking on roads, past the abandoned Pickburn Arms, we crossed the A1 via a footbridge which gave direct access into the Community Woodland. Walking on gravel tracks we reached the summit of what was coal waste having walked through tree lined areas. What a change from the black scar which dominated the landscape some 25 years ago! At the summit we stopped for a group photo, it was then downhill past a pond created during the tip reclamation, then back across the A1 on the footbridge we had used earlier. It was then back through Pickburn village walking along quite roads admiring the old Brodsworth Estate worker cottages until we reached the driveway to the Hall. It was then a short walk up the driveway to the Hall and a welcome cup of tea or coffee at the café.
Whilst we were walking Angela of Doncaster Ramblers, who volunteers at the Hall as a garden guide, gave 10 of the carers a guided tour around the stunning gardens at Brodsworth which was extremely well received. Seems once again the garden was more popular than walking today!
Many thanks to Angela, Catherine and Jackie for helping out todays walk and garden tour.
Stephen Tomlinson 23.04.25