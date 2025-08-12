Cambridge Street Collective brings Japanese magic to Sheffield with a vibrant Sendai Tanabata Festival celebration

Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) recently hosted a captivating Sendai Tanabata festival, transforming their food hall into a bustling hub of Japanese culture, creativity, and community spirit in the heart of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests of all ages participated in a hands-on sushi making workshop led by KYŌYŪ’s expert chefs, in Sheffield’s rooftop Japanese BBQ and sushi bar. The energetic atmosphere as visitors mastered the art of sushi rolling set the tone for a day filled with immersive cultural experiences. Guests also enjoyed a premium sake tasting social hour, sampling refined Japanese flavours and discovering new favourites.

A standout moment was the traditional Kagami Biraki sake barrel-breaking ceremony, symbolising good fortune and fresh beginnings. This communal ritual officially launched the festival and fostered a strong sense of togetherness among attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations continued with a stunning Sakura Dance performance, elegantly showcasing the spirit of Japanese summer festivals through graceful movement. Artistic visitors found inspiration in a Japanese painting workshop led by Floating Art, where they learned the basics of Nihonga and created exquisite floral artworks to take home.

Charcoal BBQ experience

Families and festival-goers also enjoyed a free origami workshop, providing a clam and meditative craft experience. Meanwhile, pop-up stalls offered a variety of Japanese-inspired gifts, crafts, and traditional goods that perfectly complemented the festive atmosphere.

KYŌYŪ’s rooftop was buzzing with excitement as guests indulged in an exclusive Japanese charcoal BBQ experience. Special festive dishes delighted food lovers.

Mia, Events Coordinator at Blend family, reflected on the event: “I loved every moment of the day, it reminds the team why we love planning events like these to bring communities together through the universal love of culture and celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than just a festival, Sendai Tanabata at Cambridge Street Collective celebrated tradition, creativity, and connection. Whether guests were enthusiasts of Japanese culture, adventurous foodies, or simply seeking a unique day out, the event offered something special for everyone.

Sendai Tanabata Celebratiions at CSC

With another exciting festival just around the corner this month, Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall looks forward to welcoming visitors back for future cultural celebrations and unforgettable experiences.