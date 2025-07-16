Bounce into summer fun with DCLT’s inflatable pool sessions across Doncaster

Families across Doncaster are invited to enjoy some summer fun in the pool, as Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) rolls out a series of exciting inflatable sessions at leisure centres throughout the borough.

Running from 21 July to 1 September, the inflatable sessions, for 8-15-year-olds, will take place at Armthorpe, Rossington, Askern, and Thorne leisure venues, offering children and families a thrilling way to stay active and cool during the school holidays.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: “Our inflatable sessions are a fantastic way for children to burn off energy, build water confidence, and enjoy the pool in a whole new way. With giant floats, obstacle courses, and plenty of splashing, it’s the perfect summer activity.”

The sessions are scheduled throughout the week, with each centre offering multiple opportunities to join the fun. Sessions are running:

Armthorpe Leisure Centre : Monday through to Thursday at 1:30pm - 2:30pm

: Monday through to Thursday at 1:30pm - 2:30pm Rossington Leisure Centre : Wednesday and Friday 1:30pm - 2:30pm

: Wednesday and Friday 1:30pm - 2:30pm Askern Leisure Centre : T Wednesday at 10:30am - 11:30am, Thursday and Friday at 1:30pm - 2:30pm, Saturday at 1:45pm - 2:45pm and Sunday at 12:30pm - 1:30pm

: T Wednesday at 10:30am - 11:30am, Thursday and Friday at 1:30pm - 2:30pm, Saturday at 1:45pm - 2:45pm and Sunday at 12:30pm - 1:30pm Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub: Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 - 2:30pm and Saturday 1:30pm - 2:30pm

The inflatable sessions are for confident swimmers aged between 8 and 15 years old.

“These sessions are a great way to keep kids entertained and active during the summer break,” added Craig. “We’re proud to offer a safe, fun, and affordable option for families across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.”

For full timetables and to book your place, visit www.dclt.co.uk