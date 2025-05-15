Young Doncaster author hard at work on new book set for release next year
Tiffany Hepworth, who last year penned and released acollection of short stories packed with chilling thrills and spills, is now working on her next release, Regina Willow’s Grave, which she hopes will see the light of day next year.
Last year, Dark Mysteries of Fate by the Stainforth writer won rave reviews.
Writing books since the age of nine, the novel was her third book and she added: “I want people to know that even with mental health issues, you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”
Tiffany, a horror, mystery, science fiction, thriller and crime author made her debut at 19 years old and has been writing gripping page turners with violent twists ever since.
She prides herself in writing original stories full of cliff hangers and gory descriptions.