New Gothic Horror from Doncaster Writer Samantha Lee Howe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning writer of the international bestseller The Stranger In Our Bed, Samantha Lee Howe, returns with The Soul Thief, a gripping Gothic horror novel set in Victorian London is due for release on December 5, 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for her dark and suspenseful narratives, Howe promises a chilling journey through supernatural and psychological twists in her latest work that will put a chill in your bones and have you looking over your shoulder in fear.

It is a sure bet for the big screen as Samantha penned the film version of The Stranger In Our Bed during the pandemic. That lead to a globally successful movie now available on Amazon starring Samantha Bond. It led to Samantha receiving several awards including ‘Best British Film Script’, and the film also won Best Thriller at the National Film Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her espionage thriller series The House of Killers, also published by Harper Collins, is slated to be a TV drama next year.

Samantha Lee Howe, author of The Soul Thief

Not bad for a girl who was voted ‘the least likely to succeed’ at school!

Her heartfelt story of a childhood of abuse that led her to repeat the pattern into her first unhappy marriage was profiled by The Daily Express (https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/books/1652173/samantha-lee-howe-author-life-story-The).

Howe is now a survivor ambassador for the Yorkshire based charity IDAS (domestic abuse).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little-known fact about Sam is that she is no stranger to the horror genre. Under the pseudonym Sam Stone, she has penned over 20 novels involving the dark arts, dipping into the worlds of vampires, zombies and alien invasion as well as a series of Young Adult novels about a Victorian Steampunk heroine.

Samantha Lee Howe, author of The Soul Thief

Last year Sam launched her own film festival, the Sykehouse International Filmfest ( www.slhfilmfest.com), that saw filmmakers from as far away as California, and many celebrities, head for the Yorkshire village for a glittering red-carpet awards event.

The Soul Thief is published on 5 December 2024 by HarperCollins. https://harpercollins.co.uk/products/the-soul-thief-s-l-howe.

There is a launch and signing for the book at Waterstones, Doncaster on the evening of Thursday 28 November from 6pm. Please pre-book for this event: https://www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-s-l-howe/doncaster