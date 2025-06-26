New book lifts lid on classic sitcom Bottom - including infamous Doncaster holiday

It was the anarchic, violent, slapstick comedy that drew in millions of viewers in the 90s – and further cemented the legacy of its stars Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson.

Bottom, which ran for three series between 1991 and 1995, focused on the lives of Richard "Richie" Richard (Mayall) and Edward Elizabeth "Eddie" Hitler (Edmondson), two unemployed, crude, and perverted flatmates living in Hammersmith, London.

The show quickly became a huge hit, spawning a series of live stage shows and even a feature length movie, Guest House Paradiso.

Now, more than 30 years after it first hit our screens, a group of Bottom devoteees have delved into the much loved sitcom for a new book exploring all aspects of the chaotic and nihilistic pair.

The new book lifts the lid on classic TV sitcom Bottom.

Talking Bottom is jam-packed with episode-by-episode analysis, unseen photos and draft script excerpts.

The book comes from the creators of Talking Bottom – named Metro and Guardian’s ‘Podcast of the Week’ – and presents comedy fans with the ultimate guide to Rik and Ade’s hilarious, outrageous and unforgettable 90s sitcom.

Combining cartoon-style slapstick, nob gags and Beckettian nihilist humour, Bottom left an indelible mark on British comedy.

When it hit British screens in 1991, at first glance it was just another sofa-based sitcom. Soon, it became clear Bottom was a masterpiece.

And Doncaster even played a starring role in one episode.

Break, the third episode of the third series, sees the boys preparing for a holiday in Bridlington – only to find out they have been swindled by dodgy travel agent Bob McMayday – and that their £4,000 seaside holiday is actually in Doncaster.

It is one of the show’s best loved episodes and includes the classic line delivered by Mayall’s sex obssesed character Richie: “Doncaster – well, I've never been there, but it sounds romantic. And hey, Eddie, it's got a "dong" in it. Lucky omen!”

Talking Bottom: A Guide To The Cult Sitcom celebrates the legacy of TV’s greatest losers, Richie and Eddie.

Complete with thorough ‘Bottom Inspections’, ‘Bottom Nuggets’, and interview snippets with Bottom’s cast and crew, Bottom aficionados Paul Tanter, Angela Pearson and Mat Brooks said: “Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson shaped our funny bones with their frying pan wielding cartoon violence.

"After Rik sadly died far too young, we started the Talking Bottom podcast to celebrate the hilarious double act to which we owe thanks for endless laughter.

"We have written this book for fellow comedy fans to devour and we hope readers will sit back, relax, and enjoy our thorough Bottom examination!”

Delve inside Bottom with Paul, Ange and Mat as they explore a sitcom that continues to delight and disgust new audiences today.

Paul Tanter is a film/TV director and film journalist; Angela Pearson is a comedy publicist, writer and journalist; and Mat Brooks is an editor, director and comedian.

Talking Bottom: A Guide To The Cult Sitcom is published in paperback by Unbound on 3 July 2025 (£12.99)

You can order copies via the Unbound website, which can be found HERE