Doncaster's historic Vulcan to feature in new book telling story of iconic aircraft
The History of the Avro Vulcan by Mark Freshney, Robert Miller and John Wood will be released on September 1.
The world’s last flying Vulcan – XH558 - is based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport where it still continues to inspire visitors.
It last took to the skies just after 2pm on Wednesday 28 October 2015, bringing down the curtain on years of awe-inspiring displays.
A spokesperson for the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, which maintains the Cold War aircraft, said: “Step into the cockpit of one of Britain’s most legendary aircraft with The History of the Avro Vulcan - a beautifully illustrated tribute to aviation excellence.
"Originally published as The Avro Vulcan: Celebrating 60 Glorious Years, this updated edition has been brought up to date with the latest information.
“From the revolutionary Avro 698 prototype to the beloved final flyer, XH558 The Spirit of Great Britain, this 144-page collector’s book captures the heart and soul of every Vulcan ever built.
"With rare archival photographs, personal recollections, and detailed aircraft histories, this is more than just a book — it’s a journey through Cold War skies and engineering brilliance.”
Inside, you’ll discover:
An overview of the company behind its design and construction
A profile of every Vulcan built
Behind-the-scenes stories from the design of the experimental “baby” 707s
The Vulcan’s RAF service and global impact
First-hand accounts from the people who flew and maintained her
The inspiring story of XH558’s restoration and return to flight
With a foreword by Eric Verdon-Roe, grandson of Avro founder Sir Alliot Verdon-Roe.
The book is dedicated to the aircrew of XH558s first post-restoration flight on 18 October 2007 - Test Pilot Al McDicken; Pilot Squadron Leader (Rtd) David Thomas; Air Electronics Officer Squadron Leader (Rtd) Barry Masefield; and finally, Dr Robert Pleming, the man whose dedication, perseverance and negotiating skills achieved what many thought impossible, the return to flight of Vulcan XH558.
The book, priced at £19.99, is available to pre-order now from the Vulcan To The Sky website HERE
