Doncaster women publishers second tribute book to her late pet dog

Following on from a previous Doncaster Free Press Article published on August 3, 2023, local author Deborah Fox has now released her second book dedicated to her late dog.

The article highlighted Deborah’s message about using her writing as way of dealing with mental health and the personal grief relating to Jake’s passing.

The writing has never stopped for Deborah, in September the second book was published with Jake as a main character but this time it’s a very different genre to the initial horror story ‘Second Hand Rose’.

Deborah has now written a fun dog-related mystery called ‘Where is all the Grass Going’. The story follows a secret agency run by dogs who have rather a bizarre mystery on their paws when all the world’s grass completely disappears without a trace and there are no clues as to where it has gone.

Book cover along with actual images of the real Jake and Sammy.

Jake along with fellow agent and best pal Sammy team up with an unlikely group of animals to save the world from a grassless future.

Deborah commented: “I wanted to write another Jake-related story but also honour our friend's dog Sammy who sadly passed away in July 2023.”

She sent the finished manuscript to the same publishers and to Deborah’s surprise they were delighted to take on the second book.

Added Deborah: “It was no problem switching to a children’s story, I loved every minute of writing it I even used a lot of my friends and family as characters within the story albeit as animals rather than people. They didn’t mind of course!”

Deborah with both books in front of Danum Gallery, Library and Museum prior to one of her book talks.

Deborah still works full time in a distribution warehouse but hopes one day one of the books will make it to the big time and allow her to write full time.

As for book three, a story is forming now as we speak, watch this space….

You can find more information on Deborah and her books on her website d-e-fox-author.com

Both books are available on Kindle unlimited and paperback version on Amazon.