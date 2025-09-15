Doncaster author to release enchanting new children's Christmas book
Joanne France has penned Mr Mouse, a heartwarming festive tale, which will be released on September 25.
When the first snowflakes fall, Mr. Mouse is filled with wonder, but nothing prepares him for the discovery he makes in the woods - a sparkling bell hanging from a tree branch, gently jingling in the breeze.
Bewildered and curious, he stumbles upon a letter addressed to him, revealing the bell as a special gift from Father Christmas himself!
Overwhelmed with joy, Mr. Mouse rushes to share the magical surprise with his brothers and sisters, spreading the delight of the season.
Mr. Mouse is described as a heart-warming tale of discovery, gratitude and holiday magic, perfect for readers of all ages. This enchanting story captures the spirit of Christmas with charm, whimsy and a reminder of the wonder that makes the season so special.
The book is available HERE