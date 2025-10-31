Doncaster author pens horror story starring her beloved late dog

A Doncaster author has penned a horror story featuring her beloved late dog as one of the main characters – and has also penned a second work focusing on her battle with breast cancer to help others going through the same journey.

Writer Deborah Fox has written Second Hand Rose – and has used the book to pay tribute to her beloved pet Jake following his passing.

She said: “In 2019, Jake passed away suddenly and I was left with a huge hole in my life.

"My mental health was severely affected, we tried to keep busy and not spend much time at home as the house was very empty without him.

Doncaster author Deborah Fox has written a number of books.

"We decided one afternoon to go to the cinema.

"Unfortunately the movie was awful but an idea started to form in my head. I would write a horror story with Jake as one of the main characters.

"This would keep me busy and hopefully help me grieve. It did the job and Second Hand Rose was born.

"I only gave it to friends to read and that was the end of the story.

"But when I turned 50, I decided to send it to a publisher to get feedback more than anything else.

"Two weeks later I received an email telling me how much they enjoyed it and were offering me a contract to publish it.

"I was shocked and after reading the email five times started to take the information in.

"So I started book number two, this time a young adult/children's book about a detective agency run by dogs called Where Is All The Grass Going?

"Our friend’s dog Sammy also passed away so I decided to honour him and Jake in the book.

"The publisher accepted this one as well and it also won the Golden Wizard book prize to my amazement.”

Added Deborah, who writes under the name DE Fox. “My book journey then took a new turn in March this year.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I had an operation to remove the lump in April.

"I went back for tests and it was discovered the cancer had spread to my spine.

"I decided this had happened for a reason and the reason was so I could write a book to hopefully help others going through a similar diagnosis.

"But I don't want to write a negative book, I want this book to be positive, funny and have information that the doctors don't tell you because each person is different and has a different journey.

"Cancer isn't all negative and I've met some amazing people on this journey. If my book can help one person then this journey I've now found myself on has a purpose.”

Like many children, Deborah spent her time inspired by stories from AA Milne to JM Barrie, and to this day her favourite story was and still is, Winnie the Pooh.

Her writing talents didn’t materialise until later in life as most of her childhood was spent dancing and performing.

Deborah’s passions are the outdoors, gardening, interior design, dogs and cinema.

You can find more about her books HERE