14-year-old Doncaster author launches action-packed debut novel

A teenage author from Doncaster is set to release his debut novel – an action packed fantasy drama loaded with thrills and spills.

14-year-old David Kumah, a Year 9 student at Hill House School has written Elemental Ninja Techs: Out of the Shadows – and will be hosting an official launch of the book next month.

Mum Audrey said: “David wrote this action-packed middle grade novel to encourage other young people to believe in their own creative voice – even if their journey begins “in the shadows.”

"He is passionate about storytelling, music, and musical theatre, and hopes to inspire other young talents through his writing.”

The book sees 13-year-old Kyrin “Kai” Pax and his friends Jet and Chloe discover extraordinary elemental powers – fire, energy, and water—after strange occurrences at school.

As they grapple with their newfound abilities, they encounter others like them, each gifted with control over different elements.

When a crystal-powered villain named Crystal threatens the city, the teens unite and transform into the Ninja Techs—elementally enhanced ninjas sworn to protect New York.

Their journey intensifies as they face alien threats, uncover secrets from Kai's mysterious past, and learn of a powerful ancient force known as the Universal Element.

As the team grows, so do the stakes, culminating in battles with corrupted civilians, rogue super-soldiers, and the sinister Kanzorum.

Through courage, friendship, and firepower, the Ninja Techs rise from the shadows to stand as Earth's new defenders.

The book will be launched on Saturday 2 August at Hatfield Woodhouse Village Hall at 2pm.