Barry Steele is heading To Cast In January with the Roy Orbison Story

"Experience the Magic of Roy Orbison: Barry Steele Brings the Legend to Life at Cast in Doncaster

We are dead delighted to announce that due to overwhelming demand, more seats have been released for the sensational show "Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story" at CAST in Doncaster! This captivating tribute takes you on a musical journey through the life and career of the legendary Roy Orbison, featuring all of his greatest hits.

📅 **Date:** 25 January

🕒 **Time:** 7:30om

Barry Steele

📍 **Location:** CAST, Doncaster

http://bit.ly/castindoncasterbarrysteele

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia, amazing vocals, and the timeless music of Roy Orbison. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his music, this show promises to be a delight for everyone!

🎟️ **Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now!** Visit http://bit.ly/castindoncasterbarrysteele to secure your seat and be part of this extraordinary musical experience!

Don't miss out on the chance to relive the magic of Roy Orbison with Barry Steele! See you there! 🌟

