balletLORENT's Snow White comes to Doncaster

And there's a darker version made especially for adults

Magic mirrors, poisoned apples, and a smitten prince can only mean one thing: Snow White is coming to Doncaster.

This spring, balletLORENT is bringing not one, but two enchanting dance theatre versions of classic fairy tale Snow White to CAST.

The first retains all the well-loved elements of the original centuries old Brothers Grimm tale and is suitable for ages 5+.

balletLORENT's retelling of Snow White features seven miners

A jealous mother, a beautiful daughter, a magic mirror, a place of sanctuary in the woods, a poison apple, and a handsome prince are amongst the infamous motifs of this heartfelt story of youth and ageing, betrayal, jealousy and friendship.

One of balletLORENT's trademarks is the clever use of narration to help audiences of all ages to engage with the power of dance. Retold for modern audiences in the distinctive voice of former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, families can enjoy this highly accessible dance theatre performance, which is narrated throughout by actor Lindsay Duncan.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

A second version, called Snow White: The Sacrifice, was specially created for audiences aged 16+. With a darker heart, it turns the fairy tale on its head, exploring the tortured inner world of Snow White's mother, the Wicked Queen.

A perfect first ballet: balletLORENT's dance theatre for families is narrated throughout, helping to introduce dance to the youngest of audiences

The story of a tortured woman’s dread of aging and her battle against obscurity, it is narrated by Sarah Parish, known for her appearances in shows including Mistresses, Cutting it and satirical BBC mockumentary W1A. Snow White: The Sacrifice premiered in balletLORENT's Newcastle home in 2024.

Directed by artistic director Liv Lorent, Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice feature twelve extraordinary performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 53, came out of dance retirement to join the cast.

Ten further very young performers, from Bentley New Village Primary School, will also take to the stage, making up the production’s ‘young cast.’ Aged between 6-9, they are all in Years 2-4 at the school and were selected for their enthusiasm during a workshop. Including local schools in their performances is a long-standing innovation of the company, which has put over 600 children on the stage since 2012.

Costumes are by Libby El-Alfy and Nasir Mazhar, music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, stage design by Phil Eddolls, and lighting by Malcolm Rippeth.

Inviting un-dance trained children from local schools to rehearse with the cast and perform in the final production is a balletLORENT trademark

balletLORENT's Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice

Friday 30 and Saturday 31 May 2025

CAST, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU

T: 01302 303959

Tickets: from £14