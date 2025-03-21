Aurora Fashion Show 2025 – A Night of Hope, Fashion, and Community

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at the Aurora Fashion Show 2025, happening on Friday May 9 at 7pm at The Dome Doncaster. This inspiring event promises a night filled with joy, hope, tears, and laughter, all while celebrating the lives of those touched by cancer.

Join us for one night only to experience a spectacular show featuring brave models who have either battled cancer or are still on their cancer journey. Watch as they take to the stage in a breathtaking medley of choreographed scenes, showcasing stunning outfits from local boutiques and national retailers. You’ll be moved by their strength and spirit, making this evening one to remember.

The fun begins early at 5pm, when you can browse a selection of market stalls offering unique crafts, jewellery, health & beauty products, accessories, and so much more in the lower atrium. Doors to the main event open at 6pm, with the show starting promptly at 7pm and finishing around 10.30pm.

With tickets priced at just £16.50 (plus processing fee), this is an affordable and meaningful night out. All proceeds go directly to Aurora Wellbeing Centres, providing essential care and support for local individuals and families affected by cancer.

Aurora Fashion Show 2024

This is your chance to make a real difference while enjoying a fantastic evening of fashion, live entertainment, and music from the movies. Whether you’re attending with family, friends, or colleagues, everyone is welcome!

For tickets, visit www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on. If you need accessible seating, please contact 07866 498865.

Don’t miss out on this incredible event. Come together to support a cause close to our hearts and be part of something truly special. We can’t wait to see you there!