Aurora Fashion Show 2025

This year the show features Music from the Movies, with live music and BBC DJ Becky Measures as host once again.

The show is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and be filled with admiration for the models as each one of them has either had cancer or is still on their own cancer journey making this inspirational show not to be missed.

Last year the show did run over time but Choreographer Heidi Lindle assures us that loads has been put in place to make sure this won't happen again.

With stalls from 5pm-7pm the doors for the show open at 6pm and the show will start at 7pm prompt with a surprise in store to open the show.

The show has now been running for over 20 years and all to raise money for the Aurora Wellbeing Centres Charity as well as raise awareness about cancer and checking our bodies.

The moto that started at last years show "If in doubt get it checked out" is such an important message.

To book your ticket for a full fun filled night for just £19.75 Inc. Booking fee go onto Doncaster Domes What's on Page.

