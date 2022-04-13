Powerful display of prints and drawings at Doncaster artist's new exhibition

One of Melanie's drawings

‘Out of Line’ brings together a powerful display of prints and drawings by Melanie Bellis, seen alongside artworks by Sir Frank Brangwyn from the collection of Heritage Doncaster.

The exhibition follows the closely linked activities of drawing and printmaking in both artists’ work, their focus on urban and industrialised landscapes, and their passion for documenting the essence of their environment.

Bellis, who now lives in London and is a member of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, is represented by a series of large-scale prints and drawings, which explore architecture in all its forms, from buildings under construction, to those which are derelict or decaying.

Seen as a whole her work chronicles an urban landscape in transition.

These are displayed alongside a series of emotionally charged works by Brangwyn, many of which take as their subject the industrial environment of the early 20th century, documenting the lives of working men and women in the industries of his time.

The exhibition makes clear Bellis’ admiration for the works of Brangwyn, and the influence that his life and art has had on her own development as an artist.

On displaying her work alongside that of Brangwyn, Melanie said: “I first became aware of Brangwyn’s work as a student and was impressed by his expressive mark making and the scale and intensity of his prints…

"It’s a great privilege to show my work alongside an artist who has inspired me throughout my career.”

The exhibition runs from April 30 until July 9.