Henry Moore and Eduardo Paolozzi works go on show at new Doncaster museum

Work by Henry Moore features in the exhibition.

The exhibition, called Double Take, features important artworks by famous artists including Henry Moore, Eduardo Paolozzi, Gwen John and Maggi Hambling, many of them on loan from the Arts Council Collection.

The loaned artworks are displayed alongside paintings and sculptures from Doncaster’s own collection to which they are connected.

The relationships between the pieces in ‘Double Take’ are rich and varied and shed new light on these important artists whose work is included in Heritage Doncaster’s own art collection.

For example, Henry Moore’s sculpture ‘Working Model for Reclining Figure’ from the Arts Council Collection is displayed next to a watercolour from Doncaster’s own collection by Albert Wainwright, who was at school with Moore in Castleford; and the exhibition brings together an etching by Augustus John with a drawing by his sister Gwen.

The loans are supported by the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund. Created by the Garfield Weston Foundation and Art Fund, the Weston Loan Programme is the first ever UK-wide funding scheme to enable smaller and local authority museums to borrow works of art and artefacts from national collections.

Sophia Weston, Trustee of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this fascinating exhibition. By supporting this loan of exceptional artworks to the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, we hope to shine a spotlight on Doncaster’s own collection, while enabling the local community to have access to some truly wonderful pieces from national collections.’ and to show it in a wider context.’

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Culture, said: “We are excited to share Danum Gallery, Library and Museum’s latest exhibition Double Take with visitors. The exhibition is a great opportunity to view artwork from Britain’s most famous artists displayed alongside paintings and sculptures from Doncaster’s own collection and find out more about their fascinating connections.”

‘Double Take’ is one of a series of exhibitions over recent years that have highlighted different parts of Doncaster’s own art collection, but thanks to generous funding from the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund this is the first exhibition that has included loans from a national collection.