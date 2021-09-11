Former Doncaster entrepreneur shows nine piece exhibition at Scarborough Spa

Former entrepreneur and senior lecturer Kevin Donoghue, who ran record companies Native and Ozone, now lives in Scarborough and has a nine piece exhibition currently on show at Farrer’s, in the Scarborough Spa complex.

The free exhibition celebrates the wondrous colours of Abstract and Pop Art painting and includes some famous local scenes.

Part of the new exhibition

A spokesman said: “The name Kado came about when he was a senior lecturer.

"The college issued a directory of all personnel with the usual acronyms.

"We couldn’t find him.

"When we did, his name was under the wrong initials and so he became known as Kado - pronounced in the manner of the character in the Clouseau movies ‘Kato’.”

Kevin Donoghue

Kevin said: “I studied at Cambridge where I was valedictorian, gaining a 1st in Road Safety for Cyclists. I still have the certificate proudly displayed upon the wall of my studio.”