Former Doncaster entrepreneur shows nine piece exhibition at Scarborough Spa
A Doncaster man who is now based on the east coast has a new art exhibition on display.
Former entrepreneur and senior lecturer Kevin Donoghue, who ran record companies Native and Ozone, now lives in Scarborough and has a nine piece exhibition currently on show at Farrer’s, in the Scarborough Spa complex.
The free exhibition celebrates the wondrous colours of Abstract and Pop Art painting and includes some famous local scenes.
Read More
A spokesman said: “The name Kado came about when he was a senior lecturer.
"The college issued a directory of all personnel with the usual acronyms.
"We couldn’t find him.
"When we did, his name was under the wrong initials and so he became known as Kado - pronounced in the manner of the character in the Clouseau movies ‘Kato’.”
Kevin said: “I studied at Cambridge where I was valedictorian, gaining a 1st in Road Safety for Cyclists. I still have the certificate proudly displayed upon the wall of my studio.”